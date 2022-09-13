The Silent Addition

Op-Ed by Duncan McElroye

Duncan McElroye with Rap KRS-One . Photo from https://www.linkedin.com/in/duncan-mcelroye-0242b7b/

Repetition: The act of repeating something that has already been said, done and written…

Like practicing golf at an early age and becoming the World’s Best only to Silently leave the game.

Like the Rochester City School District being Dysfunctional since I went to school in the 70’s and Blatantly and Silently still being Dysfunctional.

Like changing the Inner Structure of the City and calling it Urban Renewal but Silently implementing a form of Gentrification.

Like having proactive Educational programs like Urban/Suburban be Silently swept into nonexistence.

Like Political Individuals only coming around at Election time and Silently saying what zip codes they won’t walk through.

Like repetitively receiving Millions of Dollars for our City School Children’s Budgets and Silently finding a way to Still Fail them.

Like breaking down the True Family Unit and Silently and Systematically Decapitating the Village.

Like a Tax paying, Home owning Hard working Man of Color, who can’t get a Gun Permit but I can Silently give My 16-year-old Nephew $1000 and he can obtain a Gun in 3 days.

Like the Local Corner Store’s and Deli’s that are still around and Silently Poisoning and Disrespecting our Neighborhoods

BUT MY MAIN CONCERN IS THE NEW SILENT ADDITION……..That will repetitively Maim and Kill and help Decimate our Youth and Community. Not many people frequent Corner Stores but in some areas that’s ALL We got. You may not go because of Security reasons, High prices, Unhealthy Food Choices.

BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THE NEW PRODUCT OF CHOICE, THE NEW SILENT ADDITION AT SOME OF THESE STORES……..Besides becoming Vape shops, Smoke shops, Hookah shops, Rot-Gut Beer shops, Cheap Liquor shops, Stale Snack shops. .75 cent Loose Cigarette shops.

SOME STORES NOW BLATANTLY AND SILENTLY SELL……EXTREME TACTICAL KNIVES AND BRASS KNUCKLES…...NEXT TO THE CHICO STICKS, CHIPS AND NOW LATER’S……REALLY!! COME ON ROCHESTER. I know I’m not the Only Person in Rochester seeing this, IS THIS LEGAL I’ve done my logistics and homework there are No, None, Not-A, TACTICAL KNIFE OR BRASS KNUCKLE being sold in a 1 Mile radius of the City in Any direction unless it’s a Hunting, Gaming or Bait store.

TALK ABOUT CITY VIOLENCE……IT STARTS SOMEWHERE AND THIS ISSUES ISNT COMING FROM THE HOME….I’m not knocking Business. I’m a Business owner myself but where are the Moral, Ethics and Respect of a People of a Neighborhood Not the Dollar….With this SILENT ADDITION in time will come Repetitive Behavior, culminating and bringing Repetitive Damage to our Youth, Families and Community.

WE AS A COMMUNITY NEED TO COME TOGETHER AND BAN AND LEGISLATE THESE ITEMS OUT OF OUR COMMUNITY STORES…….NOW…..DON’T LET IT BE A NEW SILENT ADDITION

~ Duncan McElroye is Experienced Community Liaison with a history of working in the hospital & health care industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Customer Service, Strategic Planning, Program Development, and Leadership. He is an entrepreneur, owner /operator of Points North Promotion, LLC. McElroye is a strong community and social services professional focused in Business Administration, Management and Operations.