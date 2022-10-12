The Summit Unveils New Ways to Help Members Save While Spending

In the Community: From Summit Federal Credit Union

Photo by Karolina Grabowska: https://www.pexels.com/photo/calculator-and-notepad-placed-on-usa-dollars-stack-4386366/

The Summit Federal Credit Union (The Summit) recently has rolled out its newest product – RoundUp Savings.

A RoundUp Savings account offers members of The Summit an easy way to save while they spend using their Summit Visa® Debit Card.

“As a credit union, we play an important role in helping our members establish strong savings behaviors,” said Twanda Christensen, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement.

“By offering the RoundUp Savings account, we can assist our members and help them build up a savings account for unexpected expenses that may come their way, while at the same time fostering those proactive savings habits.”

When members of The Summit make purchases with their Summit Visa® Debit Card, the transaction is “rounded up” to the nearest dollar and the spare change is automatically transferred from their Checking account to their RoundUp Savings account.

Members then sit back and watch their savings grow. Featuring a great rate, there is no minimum balance required for a RoundUp Savings account. Plus, as the account reaches financial milestones, members can earn a Milestone Bonus of up to $50.

The Summit is continuously developing new products that will help their members achieve their financial goals and is one of a limited number of credit unions in the Finger Lakes and Western and Central New York regions to offer an account such as this.

Learn more about RoundUp Savings account by visiting The Summit website at www.summitfcu.org/.