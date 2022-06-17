The Top 5 Improvements to Make Before Selling Your Home in NY

If you’re planning on selling your home, no doubt you want to do it as easy and as fast as possible. This can be made possible by presenting your home in the best possible light and making some key home improvements. Read on to see five of the top ones that could make you sell your home fast and for a good price to boot.

1. Replacing the Roof

A person on the market for a new home wants to get something that they will feel safe and secure in. This means that they will pay special attention to the roof, which in itself can boost your home’s curb appeal. If your home’s roof has worn down over time, it’s a good idea to make it the first project before you put your home on the market. If it still has some years left in its lifespan, you can repair any wear and tear and clean it up to get a positive impact. Otherwise, simply replace it and you can be sure that you will recoup the money you spent on fixing it.

2. Remodeling the Bathroom

After living in your house for years, you may have gotten accustomed to small inconveniences such as a faucet that doesn’t work or a shower that’s less than efficient in its functioning. These, however, are potential deal-breakers for people looking to buy a home and that don’t necessarily want to spend money making improvements and fixing it. Get some motivation from the fact that a homeowner, according to Remodeler Magazine, can get back a minimum of 66% of the cost they spent on a bathroom remodel when they sell the house!

3. Replacing Old Appliances

People love nothing more than to be able to enjoy the conveniences of modern living, and one of the things that help with this is home appliances. Because of this, give potential buyers something to look forward to when they buy your home by ensuring the appliances within it, at least the major ones, are modern and efficient. These should have good energy-saving qualities and be safe and easy to use. You can be sure that you can get a good amount back from this expense, profiting from the fact that you could also enjoy a faster sale.

4. Repainting the House

A fresh coat of paint can do wonders for your house, both the outdoors and the indoors. It’s also very simple to get done and won’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, with a few skills and tools, you could take this on as a do-it-yourself project and enjoy the gratification that will come in the end. You could also leave this to the firm that you hire to renovate your house if there are other renovations and you’re working with a design build firm. This firm typically has a single team of experts that work on an entire project, from the top to the bottom.

5. Remodeling the Kitchen

The fifth improvement you could make before you sell your home is a kitchen remodel. Given the popularity of this living space, you can expect to enjoy great returns from a kitchen remodel. Make sure that the improvements leave it more modern and functional and it will be worth your time. In the last 12 months, 58% of buyers who bought a house, according to the 2018 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report, said that their home-buying decision relied heavily on having the style of kitchen they preferred. This clearly shows where many buyer’s priorities lie.

These five home improvements can help make the difference between a fast sale and a slow one, so give them some thought. Getting buyers who love everything about your home will possibly leave you feeling happy as well!