Theatre League’s Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound Winners to Compete at the 2022 JIMMY AWARDS®

Staff Report

Lexi Lopez of Eastridge High and Aidan Eddy of Greece Odyssey Academy. Photo provided

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) recently announced that students, Aidan Eddy of Greece Odyssey Academy and Lexi Lopez of Eastridge High School will represent Rochester, among 92 student performers from across the country participating in the 2022 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), also known as the Jimmy Awards®.

For the first time in three years, the Jimmy Awards will be presented in-person and will take place Monday, June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre in NYC.

This program made its debut in 1999 with the intent of bringing long overdue recognition to the high school musical and its performing arts students. High schools in Monroe and surrounding counties with fall and spring productions were invited to participate in the program.

On May 26, thirty-seven students from the Greater Rochester area competed at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in a local NHSMTA competition (Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound). Those who were eligible for the local competition received recognition at RBTL’s Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony, presented by Palmer’s Direct To You Market and sponsored by WROC News 8.

The 37 local students were:

· Albion High School: Leah Kania, Myles Miller & Rowan Ford

· Brighton High School: Gracie Conn & Hugh Finnigan

· Churchville-Chili Senior High School: Joshua Bennigsohn, Philip Greco & Olivia Repass

· Eastridge High School: Lexi Lopez, Taylor Ostrowski & Megan Wilson

· Greece Athena High School: Gemma DiTullio & Riley Catena

· Greece Odyssey Academy: Gracie VanEpps, Emily Lewis & Aidan Eddy

· Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School: Evan Williams & Nathan Yauchzee

· Lyndonville & Medina Central Schools: Elizabeth Whipple & Danielle Schmidt

· Marcus Whitman Central School District: Fletcher Dickman

· Newark High School: Cody Acquista & Dylan Burley

· Penn Yan Academy: Massan Jensen & Emma Eichenhofer

· Pittsford Mendon High School: Marcella Cincotta, Alyssa Camilo, Allie Fried & Liam Berger

· Victor High School: Emma Barstow & Sydney Constantino

· Wayne High School: Addison Rando, Sage Lambie, Megan Strauss & Zachary Bowman

· Wheatland-Chili Middle/High School: Joshua Lewis & Scout Brandes

Each student prepared 3 vocal selections to perform at Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound in up to three rounds of eliminations.

A panel of judges this year were Don Kot (SUNY Geneseo) and Broadway professionals Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Kamilah Marshall (Hairspray, RENT, Disney’s The Lion King).

At the national competition, students go through ten days of musical theatre rehearsals, master classes, private coaching and interviews with theater professionals. The students then perform a talent showcase, judges select two grand-prize winners for the Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Students are eligible for college scholarships, professional internships, career coaching and opportunities for auditions, based on their professional goals and skill level.

To learn more about NHSMTA, visit jimmyawards.com. To learn more about Stars of Tomorrow, Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound and other RBTL arts education programs, visit rbtl.org.