There are Now Changes in Where You Can Get COVID-19 Testing and At-Home Test Kits

Staff Report

Photo from the Monroe County Library System Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mymcls/.

Monroe County residents can now pick up additional at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits at participating Monroe County Libraries. The tests are free to the public and began distributions, February 28.

Several county-run COVID-19 testing sites will cease operation effective March 1.

“With our COVID case numbers steadily declining over the past month and free vaccines and boosters more widely available, it’s clear we are in a new stage of this pandemic,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

Bello said in the new pandemic stage, the focus is making home testing more accessible by partnering with the library system.

The test kits are available during normal library operating hours at the libraries participating in distributing tests. For a full list of library locations and hours, visit https://libraryweb.org/hours/locations-hours/.

The mobile vaccination sites placed at area libraries and schools will remain available.

Although most libraries will be participating in the rapid test kit distribution to the public, Greece, Parma, Chili, East Rochester, Webster, Hamlin and Scottsville libraries will not be distributing tests.

The Antigen testing sites are now limited to the county-run site, located at 804 North Goodman Street, and on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Monroe County also has several vaccination sites available, accessible and free to the public. Here are a list of sites and hours of operation:

• Pittsford Plaza – 3349 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, NY

Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Greece Ridge Mall – 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester, NY

Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 pm.

• MCC Downtown Campus – 321 State Street & Morrie Silver Way, Rochester, NY

Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• 804 North Goodman Street

Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Monroe County Fleet Center – 145 Paul Road, Rochester, NY

Wednesday – Friday from 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

• Edgerton R Center – 41 Backus Street, Rochester, NY

Sundays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“Monroe County libraries are natural partners for community distributions,” said Monroe County Public Libraries Director Patty Uttaro, she said libraries experience more than 3 million visits a year from city and county residents. Uttaro said the participating libraries are happy to support community members by distributing the COVID rapid test kits to county residents.

For a full calendar and to make your vaccine appointment, visit monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-

Vaccine.