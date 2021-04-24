Thief Steals Covid-19 Vaccines In India, Returns Shots With ‘Sorry’ Note

KOLKATA, India — Amid reports of daily Covid-19 cases crossing 300,000 and vaccines going out of supply in India, hundreds of vaccines were stolen from a hospital in the northern Indian state of Haryana on April 22.

But the thief — who stole 1,710 Covid-19 vaccinations from the P.P. Center General Hospital in Jind, Haryana — later had a change of heart.

“Sorry, did not know they were ‘corona medicines’,” the thief scribbled on a piece of paper, attached it to a bag, and left it near a police station around 12 hours after stealing the vials.

An attendant in the Jind civil hospital was starting his usual day on April 22 morning when he noticed the storage room’s broken locks and informed the authorities.

“We came to know early in the morning when the security called,” Manjit Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Jind district, told Zenger News.

The thief broke into the hospital’s storage room around midnight and took a bag of vials from a medical refrigerator.

“There were three locks, which were found to be broken, and a bag of Covid-19 vaccines was missing. Surprisingly, the thief touched no other thing. There was INR 50,000 ($667) cash, which was intact. However, a few files and a laptop are missing.”

The bag, according to Singh, had 1,270 Covishield and 440 Covaxin doses — the vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, respectively, that are being administered in India at present.