THIS IS IT. JUNE 3, 4-10PM

6×6 Opening Party Raffle Join us opening night when the raffle for buyer positions begins at 7:30pm. Guest emcee Peter Monacelli will be leading the raffle! Buyers may register for a buyer number during Preview Hours. If you would like to win an early buyer position to improve your chances of getting your favorite artworks, you may enter the raffle for buyer positions #1-20. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase May 29-June 2 for $5 each. On June 3 at 7:30pm, buyer position #1 will be selected from the raffle bin and the winner will have one minute to mark their artwork purchases with unique stickers. After one minute has elapsed, buyer position #2 will be drawn and announced, and the winner will have one minute to mark their artwork purchases before buyer position #3 is announced, and so on.