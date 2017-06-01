THIS IS IT. JUNE 3, 4-10PM
Jun 01, 2017Uncategorized
Rochester Contemporary Art Center
137 East Avenue Rochester, NY 14604 585.461.2222 www.rochestercontemporary.org
You made your artworks. You found them online. You scoped out the exhibition during Preview Hours. Now, join us for the Opening Party and Artwork Sale Saturday June 3, 4-10pm!
7:30pm: raffle for buyer positions #1-20
8:00pm: purchasing open for all other buyers
Opening Admission: $12 / $8 for members
Purchase your tickets for the Opening:
Members, please call to purchase tickets
(585) 461-2222
Non-members call or click below:
Join us opening night when the raffle for buyer positions begins at 7:30pm. Guest emcee Peter Monacelli will be leading the raffle!
Buyers may register for a buyer number during Preview Hours. If you would like to win an early buyer position to improve your chances of getting your favorite artworks, you may enter the raffle for buyer positions #1-20. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase May 29-June 2 for $5 each. On June 3 at 7:30pm, buyer position #1 will be selected from the raffle bin and the winner will have one minute to mark their artwork purchases with unique stickers. After one minute has elapsed, buyer position #2 will be drawn and announced, and the winner will have one minute to mark their artwork purchases before buyer position #3 is announced, and so on.
Opening First Friday, June 2 and on view through November 5, Rochester Contemporary Art Center will display Step Around (1976) by William Sellers. The 18’ tall stainless steel abstract geometric sculpture is presented as the latest installation in RoCo’s new public art program. Also launching on June 2 and permanently on view, The Metropolitan will host Sellers’ Reprogression (1976) as part of a larger public art installation at Main & Clinton in Downtown Rochester. Both sculptures, installed 4 blocks from each other, will be available to the public, 24/7 free of charge.
Get ready for RoCo Thredz, a series of limited edition, Artist-designed wearables that will be available for purchase starting June 2. Help us celebrate our 40th Anniversary in style, while supporting the future of RoCo. All proceeds benefit RoCo’s Endowment Funds.
RoCo Thredz are limited! Each piece is signed by the artist and numbered for your collection. Special items, made just for RoCo Thredz, will be available in smaller quantities. RoCo Thredz season 1 features designs by: Tanvi Asher, Amy Casey, Wendell Castle, Andy Gilmore, Anne Havens, Kurt Ketchum, Range, Heather Swenson, and Adam Werth (pictured). Photo: Michael Hanlon
|6×6 Gift Cards Available: $29
Give the gift of square art to someone special, a family member, or your best friend. Purchase a 6×6 artwork gift card for a quick and easy way to give the gift of art. Gift card recipients can select and receive an artwork in the mail. Call 585-461-2222 or stop by RoCo to purchase a gift card.
|Filthy Animal’s Plasticrap
On view through November 5, John Kastner’s new work, Filthy Animal’s Plasticrap, tackles environmental issues that affect the planet. “We have become an enormously prolific species whose consumptive habits crowd out the rest of life on earth. These habits have created a world vastly different than the one in which we evolved…What new purpose in life can we envision if we give up the drive for status and the unquenchable thirst for acquiring ever more meaningless plastic junk?”
– John Kastner
|On the Side
August 3 – 12
Entries Due: July 8
Fundraising Opening Reception: August 3, 6-9pm
with select cocktails and food by the Daily Refresher
Admission: $10/$5 for members of RoCo and RAF
First Friday: August 4, 6-9pm
RoCo and the Rochester Advertising Federation invite members of the RAF to exhibit their “on the side” fine artwork.
Not a member? Join the RAF here.
|First Friday June
Celebrate the warm weather on First Friday, June 2! Events include Soliloquy: Recent Drawings by Jan Agati Abbarno at Geisel Gallery, the opening reception of the Suffrage Exhibition at the Central Library of Rochester, Jim Thomas. Figures in Motion at Nu Movement, and more!
|Tuesday Pipes
Join our East Ave. neighbors at Christ Church every Tuesday at 12:10pm for free concerts with Eastman students, faculty, and alumni.
|One Month Left:
Public Art RFP
RoCo seeks proposals for site-specific, temporary public art that will enliven the East Avenue neighborhood. In partnership with Christ Church and other neighbors, artworks are available to the public, free of charge adjacent to RoCo’s 137 East Avenue location on the grounds of Christ Church.
Deadline: 5pm (EST) Friday, July 1, 2017
|Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) is a venue for the exchange of ideas and a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that was founded in 1977. As a center for thoughtful contemporary art, RoCo provides unique encounters for audiences and extraordinary opportunities for artists.
Gallery Hours: Wed – Sun 12-5 pm / Fri 12-9pm
Admission: $2 / free for members