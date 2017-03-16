Thomas R. Somerville April Fool’s Day Art Opening

Thomas R. Somerville’s April Fool’s Day Art Opening Party

DATE: Sat April 1st, 2017

TIME: 5:30 – 8PM

LOCATION: The Backroom Lounge @RecordArchive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610

ADMISSION: FREE

The artwork of Thomas R. Somerville will be on display and for sale in the Backroom Lounge @Record Archive April 1 – 31, 2017.

The show will feature iconic rock-n-roll figures like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix and in honor of April Fools Day Tom is offering The Fool from the tarot deck and the Joker from Joker rolling papers.

There will also be more of his painted works with Buddhist themes and more abstract leanings.

Music by Quazi Mojo, cash bar and snacks.

Thomas R Somerville is a Rochester-based artist with a considerable book of work including pieces archived at The Frank Moore Project. His work has been seen at The Balboa Museum of Art, The Queens Museum of Art, Grand Central Station NYC and locally at Artisan Works.

Tom is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and holds a Masters of Cross Disciplinary Studies in Painting and Poetry and a second Masters degree in Art Education.