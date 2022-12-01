TICKET DONATION PROGRAM WILL HELP UNDERSERVED FAMILIES EXPERIENCE THE ARTS

In the Community: From the Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Photo from https://rbtl.org/pay-it-forward/.

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) is proud to announce its new Pay-it-Forward Ticket Donation Program.

The donation allows patrons the opportunity to donate tickets prior to a show, for underserved youth and families across the region, giving them the experience of a live performance at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre.

“When a student attends a live event for the first time, the experience provides excitement, inspiration and joy like no other,” said RBTL Director of Education, Holly Valentine. “Unfortunately, a major barrier to participate in the arts is cost. RBTL’s Pay-it-Forward Ticket Donation Program is an effort to help lessen that obstacle in the Rochester region.”

RBTL will coordinate with its community partners and agencies to distribute the tickets to eligible families. In addition, Garber Automotive Group will match the value of donated tickets up to $15,000, doubling the impact.

Supporting RBTL’s nationally-recognized arts education through the Pay-it-Forward Ticket Donation Program is an innovative way to give back to the community, while fostering an appreciation for the performing arts.

To donate tickets, call 585-222-5000 or email mail@rbtl.org. All donations are tax-deductible. Prefer to make a monetary contribution to RBTL’s Pay-it-Forward Program instead? Make a donation on GiveGab.com or send a check payable to RBTL by mail to 885 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14605, Attention: PIF Program.

For more information, visit rbtl.org/pay-it/forward or call 585-277-3338.