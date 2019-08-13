Time Running Out to Comment on ‘Rochester 2034’ Plan

Rochester City Hall. File photo

The deadline is Aug. 16 for comment on the city’s comprehensive plan Rochester 2034.

The plan will guide development and policy decisions as the city prepares for its bicentennial in 2034.

“When Rochester turns 200 years old, we are going to make sure our children and grandchildren live in a city where they can be proud to live, work and play,” Mayor Lovely A. Warren said in a news release. “Rochester 2034 is our roadmap to that city. I encourage more people to take advantage of the remaining time in the public comment period to help us develop a vision to manage our city’s growth in way that lets us create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and provides all of our children with a quality education.”

Rochester 2034 covers a range of city services, investment strategies and land-use priorities. Topics include public safety, housing, transportation, job creation, parks and the arts. Each topic includes goals and strategies that are aligned with an overarching community vision and set of guiding principles. This is the first comprehensive plan to guide city development and policy since 1999, when Mayor William A. Johnson Jr.’s administration adopted “Renaissance 2010.”

After several months of preparation based on extensive community input, the draft comprehensive plan was released in May for a final round of comment. The city hosted community meetings on the draft. So far, more than 200 comments have been submitted. City Council is expected to vote on the final plan in the fall.

To view the plan and submit a comment, go to cityofrochester.gov/Roc2034.