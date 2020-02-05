Time to Talk About Patterns of Racism

The community will have two opportunities to have conversations about individual, institutional and structural racism during Black History Month events hosted by organizations devoted to raising awareness of the topic.

An open dialogue on ways to understand and ultimately reduce racism are part of the forum hosts by Minister Clifford Florence and the Central Church of Christ, and the Take It Down Planning Committee, Faith Community Alliance, Movement for Anti-racist Ministry and Action Coalition.

The first event is from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Central Church of Christ, 101 S. Plymouth Ave. Scheduled to participate are: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren; Monroe County Executive Adam Bello; Monroe County Legislators Vince Felder, Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Sabrina LaMar, John Lightfoot and Frank Keophetlasy; City Councilmember Mitch Gruber.

The second event is from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at FIGHT Village Community Room, 1865 Ward St.

Both events feature a review of the campaign to remove a racial pickaninny painting from the Dentzel Carousel at Ontario Beach Park. The painting now is used to teach about racism and is part of a traveling exhibit through the Rochester Museum and Science Center.