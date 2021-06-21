Tokyo Olympics: Maximum Of 10,000 Fans To Be Allowed For Each Sporting Event

TOKYO — The organizing committee for Tokyo Olympics has set the spectator limit for the Games to a maximum of 10,000 people, or 50 percent of the venue capacity.

By July 16, 2021, a week before the Olympic Games, the decision on the Paralympic Games will be made. Residents of Japan will be allowed to attend the Summer Games this year.

“During a meeting held between the five parties, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Japan government agreed for the spectator limit to be set at ‘50 percent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people’ at all venues,” said the organizing committee in an official statement.

The committee said the decision was made taking into consideration the government’s restrictions on public events.

The schedule of the current competition remains unchanged. Therefore, in principle, spectators will be admitted to events subject to the above limits.

Students in the schools’ spectator program and their supervisors will not be considered in these limits and treated separately, as they are not spectators.

“If a state of emergency is implemented at any time after July 12, restrictions on the number of spectators at the Games—including non-spectator competitions—will be based on the content of the state of emergency,” said the organizing committee.

In the event of any rapid change in infection status and the capacity of the medical care system, a five-party meeting will be held promptly to consider measures.

Japanese parties have developed guidelines for visitors to ensure a safe and secure environment. These stipulate that masks should always be worn.

Given the Covid-19 situation, the Japanese parties intend to either cancel or reduce the scale of any event to minimize the movement of people, review any other Games-related events, and establish new ways of cheering athletes.

“There will be strong coordination and cooperation with local governments to ensure the above guidelines are followed,” said the organizing committee.

The situation will be monitored in Japan and abroad, including the status of the different variants of the coronavirus, and all necessary action will be taken promptly. Furthermore, vaccination of those involved with the Games will continue, and the vaccination status will be updated.

As per the World Health Organization, there have been 785,287 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 14,423 deaths in Japan. As of June 5, 2021, a total of 15,605,278 vaccine doses have been administered.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Amrita Das and Saptak Datta)