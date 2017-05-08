Tony Boler, 103.9 WDKX Radio Show Host, Passes

By Staff –

Tony Boler, 103.9 WDKX radio show host, has passed away, according to the station’s Facebook page.

“We’re at a loss for words right now,” WDKX stated. “This doesn’t even seem real… Please be patient with us as we try to process the shocking and sudden news of our brother, uncle, grandpa, and dearest friend Tony Boler’s passing. We will share more information with the WDKX family as it becomes available to the public. Keep the Boler family in your prayers. Rest in peace Tony Boler. You are missed.”

Boler, 63, had hosted the station’s “Memory Lane” music show, on Saturday Mornings, and the “Quiet Storm,” on weeknights, at the station. He’d worked at the station since 1991.

Boler reportedly died in his sleep Monday morning, and he is survived by one son, three daughters, and his wife, Lynn.

WDKX is reportedly planning a musical tribute to Boler.

