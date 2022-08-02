Top 5 Projects for Your Rochester Home to Get Done Before Winter

When you buy a home in Rochester, it is very important to understand the severity of winter in the region. Winter brings heavy snow, ice, and cold. All of these things can damage your home. Plus, if you have issues with your home already, the winter can intensify them and make it an uncomfortable place to be. If you’re looking into which projects you should get done in your Rochester home before winter, here are a few to get you started.

1. Install Fencing

A fence can be a great way to add privacy to your home and yard. It is also a good investment. Adding a fence to your yard can get you a 65% return on investment. If you’re planning to add a fence to your yard, it is important that you get it done before winter. If you try to do it after the weather gets cold, the ground might be too frozen to install the fence. You’ll end up either doing a poor job at installing it or you’ll have to spend extra money for the added work required. So, if you want a fence in your yard this winter, make sure you install it during the summer or fall.

2. Improve Insulation

Winters in Rochester are very cold. It can get expensive to heat your house. However, improving your insulation can help keep the warm air in and bring down your utility costs for the season. Take the time to improve your home’s insulation. Your attic and exterior walls are two very important spots to target. This will keep the majority of your heat in. However, don’t forget about your basement. Metro Home Insulation and Waterproofing says that if you insulate your basement walls, you can reduce your heating costs by 10 to 20 percent. Combine this with the savings from insulating other parts of your home and it can have a major impact on your bank account this winter.

3. Check for Leaks

There are two places you should check for leaks: your exterior and your plumbing. Both are very important. If you have any leaks in your siding or roof, make sure that you fix them before the winter arrives. Otherwise, you may end up having to deal with water damage and ice. You should also fix any leaks in your pipes while the weather is warmer as well. Not only will this prevent water damage, but it can also save you a lot of money. Even a small leak can waste around 10,000 gallons of water each year. By fixing this type of leak too, you’ll be helping your bills and the environment.

4. Replace Windows

Windows are a major part of keeping your home well-insulated. If you have older windows, consider replacing them before winter. That way, you can start the winter with sealed windows that won’t let out as much heat. This will keep you much more comfortable in your home while also saving you a lot of money in heating costs.

5. Replace Your Roof

Replacing a roof is a big investment that is generally only done every couple of decades. However, if your roof is damaged, you should replace it before winter. A roof with leaks and holes can let out a lot of heat while also letting in cold air and snow. This can result in water damage and lead to even higher repair bills in the spring.

If you have repairs to do on your Rochester home, some need to be done before winter. This list will help you decide what needs to get done and how you should prioritize them. Then you’ll be better prepared for the winter weather.