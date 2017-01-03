Top Black Press Stories of 2016 Reveal Need for Clear Black Agenda

By Hazel Trice Edney

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – As the Obama era comes to a close, a snapshot of the top Black press stories of the past year alone reveal a need for a clear Black agenda as African-Americans still struggle for equality and justice.

“We are spending trillions in wars without end. Inequality has reached extremes not witnessed since the eve of the Great Depression. We continue to lock up more people than any nation in the world. On an average day, 27 people die from gun violence in the United States. In Canada and other western nations, the average is fewer than five per day,” wrote the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. in a post-Christmas column.

