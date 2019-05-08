Trillium Health Upgrades Clinic Waiting Area to Serve Growing Patient Population

Trillium Health, which provides care regardless of an individual’s ability to pay, announced in May the completed expansion and renovation of the waiting room in the clinic at 259 Monroe Ave. in the Monroe Square building.

The renovation was completed as Trillium has been seeing more patients as measured at various times over the past months. As of March 2019, Trillium served 4,240 unique patients in the previous 12 months and 5,469 in the previous 36 months. The clinic, which provides primary care and infectious disease testing and treatment, saw a 36% increase in patients over 15 months.

“We want to ensure that everyone, including those with complex medical and social needs, members of our LGBTQ communities, and those who are considered low income or living in poverty feel welcome when they enter our clinic,” Trillium president and chief executive officer Andrea DeMeo said in a news release. “Our waiting room has been designed for our patients to have a positive experience, where all can feel safe, comfortable, and supported by the highest quality health care.”

Trillium Health includes the MOCHA Center, community centers for LGBTQ communities of color with locations in Rochester and Buffalo. The MOCHA Center’s goal is to improve the health and wellness of LGBTQ communities of color by linking people to medical care and supportive services.

Among its services, Trillium provides primary and specialty care, testing, and treatment for HIV, hepatitis C and STDs, PrEP and PEP, an on-site diagnostic laboratory, community health outreach programming, care management, on-site pharmacy services and harm reduction efforts.