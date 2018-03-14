Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Recognizes Randy Henderson, Mayor Warren

By Staff –

Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church celebrated Rochester’s community leaders during its “Black Heritage Dinner” recently.

This year’s theme was “The Legacy of African American Leadership: Past, Present and Future.”

Trinity Emmanuel recognized Randy Henderson, president and CEO of Henderson Ford, former Rochester mayor William Johnson Jr., and current Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

According to officials, the church honored Henderson for his work and contributions in the community.

“The dealership president is the founder of not-for-profit organization ‘Henderson Family Ford Foundation,’ which donates to local youth groups, charities and faith-based youth programs,” the church said.

Officials also said the following organizations have recognized Henderson recently, in addition to Trinity’s recognition for his charity work: Business Person of the Year by the Webster Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Black Business Association, The Omega PSI PHI Fraternity Inc., and The Freedom Way Business Association.

“I am not sure what I’ve done to deserve all these awards, but I’m truly humbled and honored,” Henderson stated. “I know God has a plan! Thank you to Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church for celebrating individuals annually, who give back to our local city and towns.”

Visit https://www.trinityemmanuel.org/ for additional information regarding the church.

