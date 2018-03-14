Search
Thursday 15 March 2018
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Recognizes Randy Henderson, Mayor Warren

Mar 14, 2018Hot News, Local News, Top StoriesComments Off on Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Recognizes Randy Henderson, Mayor Warren

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

(Left to right) Pictured: Attorney/Master of Ceremonies, LaMarr Jackson, Marion Henderson, Henderson Ford President, Randy Henderson, Henderson Ford Fleet Supervisor, Melvin Rose, Maria Rose, Henderson Ford I.T/Operations Manager, DaMaris Corzatt.

(Left to right) Pictured: Attorney/Master of Ceremonies, LaMarr Jackson, Marion Henderson, Henderson Ford President, Randy Henderson, Henderson Ford Fleet Supervisor, Melvin Rose, Maria Rose, Henderson Ford I.T/Operations Manager, DaMaris Corzatt.

Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church celebrated Rochester’s community leaders during its “Black Heritage Dinner” recently.

This year’s theme was “The Legacy of African American Leadership: Past, Present and Future.”

Trinity Emmanuel recognized Randy Henderson, president and CEO of Henderson Ford, former Rochester mayor William Johnson Jr., and current Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

According to officials, the church honored Henderson for his work and contributions in the community.

“The dealership president is the founder of not-for-profit organization ‘Henderson Family Ford Foundation,’ which donates to local youth groups, charities and faith-based youth programs,” the church said.

Officials also said the following organizations have recognized Henderson recently, in addition to Trinity’s recognition for his charity work: Business Person of the Year by the Webster Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Black Business Association, The Omega PSI PHI Fraternity Inc., and The Freedom Way Business Association.

“I am not sure what I’ve done to deserve all these awards, but I’m truly humbled and honored,” Henderson stated. “I know God has a plan! Thank you to Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church for celebrating individuals annually, who give back to our local city and towns.”

Visit https://www.trinityemmanuel.org/ for additional information regarding the church.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

Previous PostTo Reform Gun Violence and School Safety, Trump Must Accept Responsibility

Related articles