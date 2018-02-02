Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church to Present “7th Annual Black Heritage Dinner”

By Staff –

Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church will present its “7th Annual Black Heritage Dinner” in honor of past and present African-American leaders in Rochester, on Saturday, March 3.

This year, the church will recognize Mayor Lovely Warren; former Mayor William Johnson; and Randy Henderson, president of Henderson Ford, for their exceptional leadership skills.

The event, titled “Legcy of African-American Leadership: Past, Present, and the Future,” will begin at 5 p.m. with a tasting menu, at the Italian American Community Center, 150 Frannk DiMino Way, in Gates.

The cost of tickests is $50, and interested individuals may RSVP by contacting the church at 585.235.5967. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Trinity Emmanuel will also host a celebration in honor of Frederick Douglass’ at the church, located at 9 Shelter St., on Friday Feb. 9.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.