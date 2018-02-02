Search
From Information to Understanding

Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church to Present “7th Annual Black Heritage Dinner”

Feb 02, 2018Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church to Present “7th Annual Black Heritage Dinner”

By Staff –

 

Black Heritage Dinner Flyer 2018Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church will present its “7th Annual Black Heritage Dinner” in honor of past and present African-American leaders in Rochester, on Saturday, March 3.

This year, the church will recognize Mayor Lovely Warren; former Mayor William Johnson; and Randy Henderson, president of Henderson Ford, for their exceptional leadership skills.

The event, titled “Legcy of African-American Leadership: Past, Present, and the Future,” will begin at 5 p.m. with a tasting menu, at the Italian American Community Center, 150 Frannk DiMino Way, in Gates.

The cost of tickests is $50, and interested individuals may RSVP by contacting the church at 585.235.5967. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Trinity Emmanuel will also host a celebration in honor of Frederick Douglass’ at the church, located at 9 Shelter St., on Friday Feb. 9.

