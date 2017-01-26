Search
Thursday 26 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

Trump Signs Executive Order to Strip “Sancutary Cities” Like Rochester of Federal Funds

Jan 26, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Trump Signs Executive Order to Strip “Sancutary Cities” Like Rochester of Federal Funds

By Staff

 

trump_muslimbanPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 25 designed to strip “sanctuary cities” like Rochester of federal funds for “harboring illegal immigrants,” press secretary Sean Spicer stated.

According to the order, “sanctuary jurisdictions” would be “not eligible” for federal grants, and the order directs the Office of Management and Budget to compile the money currently headed to those jurisdictions.

Click here to continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

