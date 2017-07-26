Trump to Ban Transgender Individuals from Serving in U.S. Military

By Staff –

President Donald Trump has announced he will ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, in a decision which will reverse a policy approved under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president said via Twitter. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory, and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

In 2016, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban, however, the reversal still allowed for a year-long review process to determine the new medical policy for transgender troops.

Subsequently, Defense Secretary James Mattis announced in June that he would be delaying the plan to allow transgender individuals to join the military by six months.

Trump’s announcement comes one day before the defense department’s deadline to create new medical standards inclusive of transgender troops.

“Since becoming the Secretary of Defense, I have emphasized that the Department of Defense must measure each policy decision against one critical standard: will the decision affect the readiness and lethality of the force?” Mattis said in a statement last month. “Put another way, how will the decision affect the ability of America’s military to defend the nation? It is against this standard that I provide the following guidance on the way forward in accessing transgender individuals into the military Services.”

The Pentagon is presently referring questions regarding the president’s recent announcement to the White House.

An estimated 11,000 transgender troops currently serve in the U.S. military.

