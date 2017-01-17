Trump’s Tweet About John Lewis Was Racist

Op/Ed By George Payne

Despite Trump’s gag reflex for pettiness and racial insensitivity, it is ironic that U.S. Representative John Lewis has a lot in common with the President-elect.

Lewis voted against the 1991 Gulf War, criticized Bush and his handling of Afghanistan and Iraq, disagreed with Bill Clinton on NAFTA, denounced the 2000 trade agreement with China, and switched support from Hillary Clinton to Barack Obama in 2008.

If not for Trump’s track record on social and economic justice, the two could probably find ways to work with one another.

But, the two cannot work together.

After Lewis questioned the President-elect’s alleged collusion with the Russians during the November election, Trump fired back on Twitter: “ Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

On paper, the Congressman’s resume should make him untouchable.

Born John Robert Lewis in Troy, Alabama, the civil rights icon was a Freedom Rider in 1961, the youngest speaker at the March on Washington in 1963, the spiritual leader of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, one of the main architects of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the driving force behind the 1970 Voters Education Project, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient in 2011.

S ince being elected to the House in 1986, h e has been called the “conscience of Congress.”

However, evidently, none of this matters to Trump.

Rather than address Lewis’ concerns as an American hero, and highly-respected member of government, the President-elect went straight to his comfort zone: pugilistic attacks, racist-based assumptions, and juvenile rationalizations.

The 5th District in Georgia is not “infested with crime.”

Lewis’ district is 40 percent college graduates. Eighty-seven percent graduated high school.

The median household income is $48,017.

The 5th District is home to fortune 500 companies such as Coca Cola, and Delta Airlines, as well as prestigious institutions such as Georgia Tech, Emory University (my alma mater), and Morehouse College; it is also home to the vitally important Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

So, why would Trump say this area is in horrible shape?

Why would he say that it is falling apart?

Is Trump assuming that this area is poor, crime ridden, and failing because it is a predominantly black?

How else can we parse his uninformed and obnoxious Tweet?

Moreover, regarding Lewis’ legacy as a Congressman, Trump is way out of line when he says he needs to do more to help his constituents.

Lewis has created jobs and economic growth in Atlanta.

He has decried injustice everywhere, especially against the LGBT community.

He has worked his entire life to end poverty, defend social security, and use nonviolence to resolve conflict and establish real change.

He has been on the forefront of the effort to combat the Zika virus.

He has been vigilant when our veterans have needed him most.

He has invested in smart growth, competitive business, tax relief and rights for workers in Georgia, and all over the world.

Since he first heard Dr. King’s sermons in the mid 1950s, John Lewis has been serving his country with courage, and hopeful audacity.

Trump, on the other hand, has yet again disgraced himself in public, by slandering the reputation of a highly respected person of color without any justification.