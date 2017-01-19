Trump’s Tweets Causes U.S. Rep to Boycott Inauguration

Since the advent of social media, people are able to stay connected to their friends, families, and total strangers better than ever before. There are plenty of benefits regarding the use of social media, but its overuse can certainly cause some annoyance — and in other cases, some bad press — particularly for those who are in the public eye.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting,” said President-elect Donald Trump. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

The Huffington Post reports that Trump’s recent comments on civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis has caused Rep. Keith Ellison, a leading candidate to chair the Democratic National Committee, to announce his decision to boycott the inauguration.

“I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate,” read Ellison’s latest tweet. “I won’t be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

According to The Washington Post, Trump has tweeted an average of 10.8 times per day since May 2009. And despite the high volume of tweets, the majority of Americans view Trump’s tweets as negative.

Nearly 70% of Americans, many of whom are otherwise Trump supporters, think that his constant tweeting is a bad thing. Their reasoning? Because “in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review.”

Although Twitter can be extremely useful in social life and business — for example, 5% of advertisers have generated a customer through Twitter — posting tweets on impulse can have serious consequences, including further dividing the country.

Ellison now joins a growing number of Democrats boycotting the 2017 inauguration.

