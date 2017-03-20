Trump’s Wiretapping Accusation Makes America Less Safe

Op/Ed By George Payne –

Since Donald Trump first promised to expose Barack Obama as a foreign imposter – only to expose himself as a bigoted opportunist instead – the world has witnessed the president’s true character. If I had to use just a few words, I would say he is a hypocrite who cannot comprehend his own self-deception.

As a result, he is a man who lies with total sincerity.

There is no better example than the president’s wiretapping accusation levied against former President Obama.

Setting aside the two tweets in which Mr. Trump placed the words “wire tap” in quotes, the other two tweets are not in quotes. Trump typed:

“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

And “How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Because there is zero evidence to substantiate these paranoid and malicious claims, it has become imperative for the president to manufacture a defense that will allow him to save face.

Following the incident, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was ordered to tell reporters the president used the word “wiretap,” in quotes, to mean broad surveillance and other activities.

He also suggested he wasn’t accusing former President Barack Obama specifically, but instead referring to the actions of the Obama administration.

Trump himself offered the following justification to Tucker Carlson.

When he was asked how he got his information, he responded, “Well, I’ve been reading about things. I read a New York Times article where they were talking about wiretapping. I think they used that exact term. I read other things.”

These statements are curious for several reasons.

For instance, on January 28, 2017, during another Twitter outburst, Trump made the claim: “The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS!”

Does the president view the New York Times as fake news or not? If he believes the Times is fake news, then why would he use their information to validate his accusation against President Obama?

There is a bigger concern here. How can the public invest its trust in a man who has eviscerated it time and again?

What will happen when the president cries wolf, but no one can hear the growling over the relentless static of his fabrications?

What will happen to the integrity and responsiveness of our political system when the leader of the free world is not worth listening to anymore?

What is apparent is that Trump’s pathological inferiority complex to President Obama has gone beyond a personal obsession. With his latest outlandish lie, he has once again tarnished the reputation, veracity and effectiveness of the office of POTUS.

He should either recant or resign.

All other actions are inexcusable given the nature of his offense.

