TSA Detects Record Number of Firearms at Airports; Number in Upstate New York Remains Flat

The Transportation Security Administration detected a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2016; however, according to officials, the number in upstate New York remained flat.

TSA discovered 3,391 firearms in carry-on bags at checkpoints, nationwide, in 2016, averaging nine firearms per day, which is a 28 percent increase from the 2,653 weapons security officers found in 2015.

Eighty-three percent of those guns were loaded, officials said.

