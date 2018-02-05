TUES. FEB 6: Over 1,000 charter school families, educators head to Albany for 14th annual Charter Advocacy Day

OVER 1,000 CHARTER SCHOOL FAMILIES, EDUCATORS TO RALLY FOR FUNDING EQUITY, CAP ELIMINATION AT 14TH ANNUAL CHARTER SCHOOL ADVOCACY DAY IN ALBANY

Albany, NY – Over 1,000 charter school parents, pupils and teachers from all over New York will head to Albany on Tuesday, February 6 for the 14th annual Charter School Advocacy Day, co-hosted by the New York City Charter School Center and Northeast Charter Schools Network.

Legislators from both chambers and both parties will call for funding equity for all public school students, and the elimination of the arbitrary cap on charter schools in New York. The day’s events will feature remarks from school leaders, advocates and charter school alumni, as well as student performances.

Following the rally, participants meet with lawmakers individually to push for funding parity, cap elimination, and other priorities for the state’s 141,000 charter families.

Who:

Over 1,000 charter school students, parents, teachers and leaders

What:

14th Annual Charter School Advocacy Day

When:

Tuesday, February 6

10:00 am

Where:

Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Empire State Plaza Concourse Level, Room 130; legislative meetings with lawmakers to take place throughout the day.

About the New York City Charter School Center

The New York City Charter School Center is an independent non-profit committed to fostering an environment in which public charters can open and flourish, and, through their innovative approaches, provide models for improving all public schools. The Charter Center helps new charter schools get started, supports existing schools, and engages the charter school community around key issues. Learn more about the New York City Charter School Center at www.nyccharterschools.org.

About the Northeast Charter Schools Network: The Northeast Charter Schools Network is the membership and advocacy organization for the more than 300 charter schools in New York and Connecticut. Its mission is to support and expand high quality charter schools. www.necharters.org

About NYC’s Charter Schools

Charter schools are free, independently run public schools that are able to innovate in their classroom structures, curriculum, and teaching methods. In return, they’re held to higher standards of accountability. More than 90 percent of the City’s charter school students are African-American or Latino, and over 70 percent are from low-income families. There are 227 public charter schools serving approximately 114,000 students in all five boroughs for the 2017-2018 school year.

Charter Schools Across New York State

A total of 281 charter schools are open across the state. Seventy-nine percent of these schools exceed the average proficiency of the local district in math, and 75 percent do the same in English language arts.