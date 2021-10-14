Tumor Cryoablation Treatment Proven In Breast Cancer Study

By Abigail Klein Leichman

A minimally invasive cryoablation technology for freezing cancerous and benign tumors, developed at IceCure Medical in Israel, proved safe and effective in a three-year trial in the United States.

An article in the Annals of Surgical Oncology reports that at a mean of 34.83 months following treatment with IceCure’s ProSense cryoablation system, only 4 of 194 patients experienced cancer recurrence.

The trial was “designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of breast cryoablation, enabling women older than 60 years with low-risk early-stage breast cancers to benefit from a nonsurgical treatment and to avoid the associated surgical risks,” the report says.

Founded in 2006, IceCure developed its advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for treating tumors of the breast, kidney, bone and lung as a safe and quick alternative to surgical tumor removal. The system is sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals.

The ICE3 trial commenced in 2014 and was conducted across 19 American hospitals, including Columbia University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel. Study participants had low-risk, early-stage breast cancer tumors measuring up to 1.5 cm.

Stress fibers and microtubules in human breast cancer cells. (National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

Lead author Dr. Richard Fine, program director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship and director of research and education at the West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, Tennessee, concluded that “breast cryoablation presents a promising alternative to surgery while offering the benefits of a minimally invasive procedure with minimal risks.”

Fine stated that the minimally invasive option for treating appropriate low-risk patients represents a dramatic improvement in care.

“The procedure is quick, painless and can be delivered with local anesthesia in the doctor’s office, with minimal recovery time and excellent cosmetic outcomes,” Fine said.

“Having a peer reviewed publication of the ICE3 Clinical Study interim results in a well-respected medical journal represents a major milestone for IceCure in solidifying the efficacy and adaptation of its solution by the broader medical community for the treatment of certain breast cancers,” said IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir.

Fine presented his findings at the recent conference at the Mayo Clinic School of Continuous Professional Development Conference in Rochester, Minnesota.

The World Health Organization said in a March 2021 report that “in 2020 there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer.”

Produced in association with Israel21C.