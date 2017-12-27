TV One Cancels Longtime Journalist Roland Martin’s “News One Now”

By Staff –

TV One has canceled longtime journalist Roland Martin’s morning news show, “News One Now,” recently.

The last episode aired Dec. 21.

“Fam, the sad news is true,” Martin said in a tweet. “The staff of @tvonetv #NewsnewOneNow was informed this afternoon that, after four years of doing groundbreaking and award-winning work, the show will cease production at the end of the year.”

There had reportedly been rumors that TV One planned to cancel the show due to budget cuts, earlier this year; however, according to TV One CEO Alfred Liggins, Martin’s fans can expect the journalist to remain connected to the television network.

“Providing a platform for Black voices is in the DNA of our entire company,” Liggins said in a statement. “As a Black-owned multi-media company, Urban One (parent company of TV One) engages Black America daily, not just on television, but radio, and also online via NewsOne.com, and on 77 digital platforms. We know there is a void in mainstream media, and we plan to continue to be an outlet for Black news. Roland Martin will be a part of that plan.”

“We had to make a tough decision to suspend a show we all love,” TV One Interim General Manager Michelle Rice added. “Despite the best efforts of the many talented people who work on this amazing show day to day, “News One Now” struggled to attract a wide audience. Like any other network, we had to make a difficult choice.”

Martin had been hosting the show since November 2013, and the final episode featured his reflections on memorable interviews, with guests including Hillary Clinton, Minister Louis Farrakhan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, actress Kerry Washington, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

This year, Martin’s show also notably received two NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding News/Information and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information category.

And, although “News One Now” has ended, Martin said he plans to continue making his voice heard through social media and other news media outlets.

“This is what God has called me to do,” he stated during the episode. “This is my destiny. This what I’m designed to do. Nobody has ever, ever silenced my voice. Oh, I lost jobs before; I’ve been fired before. I will always stand y’all, for black people. I will always fight for black people. I will always defend black people, and when black folks are wrong I will call them out.”

Visit https://player.theplatform.com/p/L9TCEC/UcK_iMgi3Gzk/select/NT2o_H8APZev?autoPlay=true&t=2 to view Martin’s final sign-off from the show.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.