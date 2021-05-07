Twitter Blocks Posts Critical Of Indian Govt’s Handling Of Covid Crisis

CHENNAI, India — On April 20, an Indian Twitter user criticized prime minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the deadly Covid second wave with the hashtag, #ModiResignorRepeal. The tweet was one among the 53 tweets blocked by the microblogging site on orders from the Indian government.

Twitter removed these tweets on April 22 and 23, most of which were critical of the Indian government’s handling of the Covid crisis, calling out the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party. Other removed tweets were related to a shortage of medicines and mass cremations, including criticism of the Kumbh Mela, a religious pilgrimage that attracted huge crowds in the midst of the pandemic.

Twitter faced ire from users for the removal of the tweets, which were dealt with under the Information Technology Act , 2000, according to Lumen , a database that collects requests to remove material from the internet. Some media reports said 100 Covid-19-related posts were asked to be removed.

Some tweets were also from well-known names like filmmaker and journalist Vinod Kapri, Pawan Khera, spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, and Member of Parliament Revanth Reddy.

In an email to Zenger News, Twitter said when it receives a valid legal request, they review it under both the Twitter Rules and local law.

“If the content violates Twitter’s Rules, the content will be removed from the service. If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction but not in violation of the Twitter Rules, we may withhold access to the content in India only. In all cases, we notify the account holder directly, so they’re aware that we’ve received a legal order about the account,” the mail states.

Twitter, however, declined to comment on the restoration of the tweets.

As India grapples with the deadly effects of the second wave of the virus, Twitter has become a lifeline for Indians with internet access, who are using it to navigate an insufficient healthcare system and a shortage of beds, vaccines, and essential medicines. India has seen over 300,000 Covid cases daily, with over 200,000 deaths.

“They are blocking rules under the IT Act wherein the govt can ask websites to be taken down, as well as Twitter to remove content,” Anushka Jain, associate counsel at the digital rights advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation, told Zenger News.

“This is extremely problematic that the government is trying to curb down on criticism. This is not something that they should be doing. The essence of the posts isn’t to be critical of the government, it’s to ask for help and show that the government is failing people, and thus they are asking on Twitter for help,” Jain said.