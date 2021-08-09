Twitter Restores Blue Verification Badge On Indian Cricketer M.S. Dhoni’s Account

NEW DELHI — After removing the blue tick from Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s account for a brief period on Aug. 6, Twitter restored the verified badge on the former Indian cricket skipper’s Twitter handle.

The former Indian skipper had last tweeted on Jan. 8, 2021.

The social media platform said that the account had been inactive since February 2021, and as per Twitter verification policy, it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete.

“The verified badge of M.S. Dhoni’s Twitter account has been restored,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an email. “The referenced account has been inactive since February 2021.”

“As explained in the Twitter verification policy, Twitter may automatically remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete. Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every six months.”

Apart from being active on the platform, users need to verify their identity as well. To be part of a prominent organization or brand, have a follower count in the top 0.5 percent of active accounts in their geographical location, among other things, are some additional requirements for the blue tick as per Twitter’s policy.

Having retired from international cricket on Aug. 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the Indian Premier League and will be back in action when the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League resumes in September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the remainder of the Indian Premier League schedule. A total of 31 matches will be played in 27 days.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super King on Sept. 19 to resume the Indian Premier League 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Oct. 8.

Fans of the cricketer expressed their anger over the issue.

“Twitter, don’t repeat this ever. Never remove the blue tick from M.S. Dhoni’s account. He is heart rob of millions. His legacy is unmatched as a player, as a great captain, as a great humanitarian person as a legendary personality,” Naveen. R, an ardent fan of Dhoni, tweeted.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on Oct. 10. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on Oct. 11 and 13, respectively, with Dubai hosting the final of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Oct. 15 this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Praveen Pramod Tewari