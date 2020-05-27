Two Ways to Vote While Being Physically Distant

Staff reports

Eligible voters for the June 23, 2020 primary should have received an absentee application.

Voters need to fill out the application in order to vote by mail because of COVID-19.

Monroe County Board of Elections said in a news release that it continues to process these applications and began mailing out ballots the week of May 18.

Depending on party registration and where they live, voters may receive up to three different ballots — for the presidential primary, state/local primary and special election for the 27th Congressional District.

Each ballot has a separate return envelope for use.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 22, 2020 or dropped off at the Board of Elections, 39 W. Main St. before 9 p.m., June 23, 2020.

Voters can avoid crowds and practice physical distancing by taking advantage of early voting from June 13 through 21. Times and locations are listed at www2.monroecounty.gov/elections.

More information on registering to vote or completing an absentee application also is at that site.