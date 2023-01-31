Tyre Deandre Nichols – #sayhisname

Local Leader’s Expressions of Sympathy

Tyre Deandre Nichols (June 5, 1993 – January 10, 2023) was a 29-year-old man with a four-year-old son. At the time of his death, he worked for FedEx and was an aspiring photographer. Nichols was raised in Sacramento, California, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020, according to Wikipedia.

On January 7, 2023, five Black officers from the Memphis Police Department severely beat 29-year-old Nichols, during a traffic stop, resulting in his death three days later in the hospital.

Officers stopped Nichols for alleged reckless driving, pulled him from his car, and used pepper spray and a taser on him. Nichols managed to break away. One officer, as other officers pursued Nichols, said “I hope they stomp his ass”. When officers caught up with Nichols, they beat him for about three minutes, punching and kicking him in the head and striking him on the back with a baton while he was restrained. Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days later.

An autopsy commissioned by his family found “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”.

The five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – all Black men – were all fired on January 20, and on January 26 they were arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, assault, and misconduct; two Memphis firefighters who were on the ambulance that took Nichols to the hospital were relieved of duty pending an investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of Justice both opened investigations.

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans and Police Chief David Smith released this statement on Nichols’ killing:

We are shocked and horrified by the Body Worn Camera footage released today of the brutal beating and alleged murder of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers.

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=tyre%20nichols.

Our prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis. But they are also with the people of Rochester – as always. We are all outraged by the depravity captured on this footage, and pray that our city’s response to these images will be peaceful and productive.

This Administration and the Rochester Police Department are working tirelessly to establish a higher level of trust between our officers and community because we recognize that trust is a vital component of the peace we are working so hard to achieve.

Below is a statement from United Christian Leadership of Western, New York, Inc. on the police killing of Nichols:

The United Christian Leadership Ministry (UCLM) expresses our horror, grief, and outrage at the senselessly brutal behavior of the five police officers who brought about the demise of Tyre Nichols. We deplore the despicable actions of these five police officers, as well as the actions of the first responders who callously ignored Mr. Nichols’s need for medical attention.

We are calling for these five officers and all others involved to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

We are praying that God will grant comfort, serenity, strength, courage, and the peace which passes all understanding to Mr. Nichols’s family, friends, and all who are suffering as we face this hideous demonstration of inhumanity. It is our prayer that this will never happen again. It is our mission at UCLM to do God’s work to help bring forth the change that is needed in Rochester, in Memphis, and all across our nation.

“Let Justice run down like water, and Righteousness like a mighty stream.” ~ The Reverend Dr. Dwight Fowler, UCLM President.



Citizen Action of NY’s statement on the death of Nichols:

In response to the release of the recordings of Memphis police officers’ brutal assault of Tyre Nichols, Citizen Action of New York Co-Executive Directors Rosemary Rivera and Jess Wisneski released the following statement:

“Yet again, we are mourning the tragic end of a beautiful Black life and left trying to comfort a Black family suffering unimaginable loss. Yet again, we are wrestling with the agonizing reality that Black people face mortal danger while doing the most mundane daily tasks. Yet again, we are confronted with the painful truth that white supremacy is woven into the very fabric of our country.

Our hearts are with Tyre Nichols’s family and friends and with the people of Memphis. We weep for his pain and his fear. We mourn for the decades of life that were stolen from him. And we grieve deeply for the conditions that bring us yet another senseless murder of a young Black man: the dehumanization of Black people, the denigration of the integrity of our fellow human beings, and the decimation of our collective empathy. It is not only inhumane; it is inhuman.

We know that you will hold your loved ones close and we hope that you can find some solace in community. Please know that today we share a moment of quiet solidarity and a collective deep breath, and tomorrow we advance the righteous fight to break the stranglehold of white supremacy culture.

Sadly, we now add Tyre Nichols to the long list of people in whose names we fight to end the scourge of police violence in communities across the country. The violence embedded in the institution of policing is why we push to end the qualified immunity that protects officers who abuse their power and why we work to get police officers out of schools where they do not belong. We will not stop until we achieve true justice and freedom for every person.”