U.S. House Passes Republican Healthcare Bill

By Staff –

The American Healthcare Act, largely supported by both President Donald Trump and Republicans, narrowly won passage in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, by a 217-213 vote.

The bill begins the process of repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, although it may still face changes when it reaches the U.S. Senate floor, according to reports.

In its current state, the bill reportedly benefits high-income earners, large employers, and upper-middle class individuals without pre-existing conditions, while allowing states to roll back Medicaid expansions for low-income earners, and increase costs for older adults and individuals with pre-existing conditions, like pregnancy and cancer.

President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan attempted to pass a similar bill in March, but pulled the legislation from the House floor due to a lack of support from GOP members.

Recently, Trump and Ryan garnered support for the new bill by adding a last-minute provision to provide $8 billion in funds for states to cover individuals with pre-existing conditions who are unable to find affordable coverage. However, critics of the bill say that is not nearly enough money to guarantee coverage.

Visit http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/04/politics/house-health-care-vote/index.html to see how each member of the House voted.

