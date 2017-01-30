U.S. Rep. Dismisses Trump’s Claims of Voter Fraud

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Still angry that he lost the popular vote on the way to winning the White House, President Donald Trump claims millions of undocumented aliens illegally voted for Hillary Clinton, and he has called for an investigation. U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D., Md.), and civil rights leaders say, however, the claims of voter fraud gives Republicans and others another reason to deny people the right to vote.

“The president can join me and my staff, and we will show him that there is no voter fraud,” said Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Trump on Wednesday tweeted for an investigation into voter fraud and voting irregularities, two days after he repeated his claim, without evidence, that he lost the popular vote because millions of people illegally voted for Clinton.