U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer Appoints Nazareth Professor to Frederick Douglass Commission

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has appointed Dr. David Anderson, a visiting community scholar at Nazareth College and Frederick Douglass historian, to the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission.

Sen. Schumer said the commission will also hold one meeting in Rochester.

“This commission will immortalize a Rochester civil rights hero who fought his entire life for the emancipation, equality, and dignity of every American, at a time when our democracy was far from perfect,” Schumer stated. “I am proud to appoint Rochester’s very own Dr. David Anderson to this important commission that will work for the next year to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Douglass’ birth, and commemorate him as one of our nation’s greatest Americans. During the 25 years Douglass lived and worked in Rochester, he strived to bring our democracy into closer alignment with the values and ideals expressed in our Constitution. Frederick Douglass dedicated his life to freedom, justice, and democracy and on the 200th anniversary year of his birth it is fitting to celebrate his legacy.”

President Donald Trump signed the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission into law on Nov. 2, and the commission will organize events related to the 200th anniversary of Douglass’ birth.

According to Schumer, the commission will also honor Douglass’s legacy by issuing a postage stamp; re-dedicating the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site; and preserving artifacts from his life.

Dr. Anderson is a visiting community scholar in the College of Arts & Sciences, and School of Education at Nazareth College, and has chaired the Rochester/Monroe County Freedom Trail Commission, alongside which the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center convened the Frederick Douglass International Underground Railroad Conference in 2007.

Visit http://blackstorytelling.org/?page_id=346 for additional information regarding Anderson.

