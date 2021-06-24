U.S. Visa Restrictions Divide Cameroonians

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — A move by the United States government to impose visa restrictions on people thought to be stalling peace efforts in Cameroon’s crisis-hit Anglophone regions has sharply divided public opinion.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on June 7, 2021, imposed visa restrictions on individuals “who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.”

However, he did not give names.

Even though it is unclear who might be affected by the visa sanctions, the public debate over the U.S. move revolves around who will be affected most.

“The message sent by the visa restrictions is bringing confusion among the warring parties,” Willibroad Dze-Ngwa, a lecturer of International Studies at Cameroon’s University of Yaoundé I, told Zenger News.

“The U.S. cannot send such a message without adequately investigating who has been doing the killings, razing down villages, and those who have refused to engage in inclusive dialogue. This is going to change events in the territory.”

Tensions between the Francophone-led government and Anglophone secessionist groups reached new levels in 2016 after the government imposed French-speaking teachers and lawyers on Anglophone schools and courts.

“The visa restrictions target Cameroonian government officials, armed separatist groups; and other relevant stakeholders in Cameroon and the Diaspora,” Suh I Fru Norbert, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science and Comparative Politics in Cameroon’s University of Buea, told Zenger News.