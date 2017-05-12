Uber and Lyft Could Finally Come To Syracuse, Rochester by 4th of July Weekend

By Staff –

For years, residents of cities like Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo have been waiting for the day when they could call an Uber. Soon, the wait may be over.

In the following weeks, the state Assembly and Senate will have the opportunity to approve various bills that could immensely benefit upstate New York residents in need of a ride. Lyft and Uber, two popular ride-sharing apps, could soon be expanding to the area, according to Syracuse.com.

On April 9, Governor Andrew Cuomo approved and signed the state budget, which included language allowing Uber and Lyft to extend their services to the upstate region after 90 days.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.