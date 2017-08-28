Uber Begins Operating at Greater Rochester International Airport

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, joined by representatives of Uber, the airport and the Monroe County Airport Authority has announced Uber is the second rideshare company to reach an agreement permitting operations to begin at the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC).

“We are thrilled to offer another rideshare transportation option for ROC passengers,” Dinolfo stated. “Ridesharing companies like Uber present great economic benefits to the communities they serve. From curbside to cabin, we are creating a better passenger experience at ROC, and we are happy to be able to offer this option for our passengers and employees.”

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 28, passengers arriving at the Rochester Airport may request Uber to be picked up from a designated area in front of the baggage claim terminal, and they can be dropped off on airport property as their outbound travel requires.

Earlier this summer, the Monroe County Airport Authority approved a resolution that would allow the airport to enter into agreements with Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) such as Uber and Lyft to operate on airport property.

Lyft began operations at the airport on June 29, the day rideshare service became available in New York state.

The Greater Rochester Airport currently serves 2.4 million passengers annually, offering an average of 27,815 seats per week to 18 non-stop destinations, with connections provided by seven major airlines and their affiliates.

Uber is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California, operating in 633 cities worldwide and over 300 airports.

Visit https://www.uber.com/ for additional information regarding the organization.

