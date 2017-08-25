UCLM Holds 5th Annual Assembly; Celebrates 54th Anniversary of the March on Washington

By Staff –

The United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York held its 5th Annual Assembly on Aug. 24, in concurrence with a celebratory ceremony in honor of the 54th Anniversary of the March on Washington.

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the famous civil rights march at which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech, took place on August 28, 1963.

UCLM’s theme for the ceremony was “Vision and Destiny, and UCLM president Rev. Lewis Stewart, was the featured speaker during the event, at First Church of God, 334 Clarissa St.

“The 50s and 60s was a turbulent era, in which the downtrodden arose, threw off their shackles, and with a fierce determination fought for freedom and equality,” Rev. Stewart stated during the ceremony. “Fifty-four years later, entrenched poverty still remains. …Fifty-four years later, justice is still denied.”

Visit https://youtu.be/mdsp-SH10_4 and https://youtu.be/S8MNVNOCkSs to view part of Stewart’s speech, and to listen to the First Church of God team’s gospel selection during the ceremony, or click on the images below.

