UCLM Holds Third “Greater Rochester Regional Summit on Police Community Relations”

By Staff –

The United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York held its third “Greater Rochester Regional Summit on Police Community Relations” Tuesday, led by UCLM president Rev. Lewis Stewart.

The summit’s theme was “Race Relations, Policing and Community Safety – Overcoming Challenges and Forging a New Vision for All People.”

Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson co-convened the event.

“We’ve had two summits so far,” Rev. Stewart stated. “We’re not interested in divisiveness, we’re interested in building one community. So, therefore, we’ve also developed several objectives to increase mutual understanding between law enforcement, faith-based, and marginalized communities.”

Stewart said UCLM held its first summit in October, and each meeting since then has been based upon former President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which consisted of pillars that included building trust; crime reduction; policy; training; technology; and officer wellness and safety.

Law enforcement officials from Brighton, Ogden, Greece, Rochester, the New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, as well as clergy, community members and youth participated in the event.

According to Stewart, UCLM, along with several co-sponsors of the event, is currently in the process of planning its fourth summit, which will take place sometime next year.

Visit https://vimeo.com/221492616 to view Stewart’s opening remarks during the event, or click on the image below.

