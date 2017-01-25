UCLM Holds Second “Greater Rochester Regional Summit on Police Community Relations”

By Staff

The United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York, led by UCLM president Rev. Lewis Stewart, held its second “Greater Rochester Regional Summit on Police Community Relations,” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16.

Rev. Stewart said UCLM held the summit due to ongoing racial conflict between law enforcement and communities of color.

Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson co-convened the event.

“We wanted to dig into and have frank discussions regarding racial antagonism, criminal justice impediments as well as police community transparency, responsibility and accountability,” Stewart stated.

Law enforcement officials from Brighton, Ogden, Greece, Rochester, the New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, as well as clergy, community members and youth attended the event.

The group held its first summit in October, and, according to Stewart, both meetings were based upon former President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which consisted of pillars that included building trust; crime reduction; policy; training; technology; and officer wellness and safety.

Both of UCLM’s summits have focused on the first pillar, “building trust” between the community and police, thus far.

“It was an initial first step, and we all recognized that this is an ongoing and beneficial process which will not be achieved instantaneously,” Srewart stated. “Change, transformation of attitudes, behavior, and policy is not easy. The process of change oftentimes involves protest, agitation, and raising public awareness. But, in the end, we all must sit down at the table of reason and say, ‘this is what must be done,’ ‘this is what must be implemented.’”

Steve Jarose, of the National Coalition Building Institute, facilitated the event, which over 65 individuals attended.

UCLM is currently in the process of planning its third summit, which will include “mutual, defined objectives and measurable outcomes,” according to Stewart.

