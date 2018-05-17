UCLM to Celebrate Life and Ministry of Malcolm X

By Staff –

The United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York Inc. will host a celebration of the life and ministry of Minister Malcolm X on Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at First Church of God, 334 Clarissa St.

The event, titled “The Relevance of Minister Malcolm X for the 21st Century,” will feature Minister Carolos Muhammad, of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as a panel discussion on contemporary issues and the philosophy of Minister Malcolm, the group said.

“Min. Malcolm X was an African American Muslim clergyman and human rights advocate,” UCLM stated in a press release. “Moreover, he was a bold and prophetic revolutionary leader who fought for the freedom and rights of black people. He was also an internationalist who linked the black struggle for freedom in America with the aspirations and rights of oppressed people globally.”

Contact UCLM, at (585) 454-0077 for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.