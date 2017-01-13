UCLM to Hold “4th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Worship Service”

By Staff

The United Christian Leadership Ministry will hold its “4th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Worship Service” Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center Church, at 923 Portland Ave.

The theme will be “Striving for Community, Responsibility, and Challenging Injustice,” and the service will begin at 4 p.m.

UCLM has invited Mayor Lovely Warren, as well as Rochester City School District school board president Van White to attend the event.

Rev. Lewis Stewart, president of UCLM, is also slated to announce details regarding the upcoming “Greater Rochester Regional Summit on Police Community Relations II: Perceptions/Reality on Law Enforcement and Race,” during the event.

The service will be free and open to the public.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/United-Christian-Leadership-Ministry-of-Western-NY-1416748401897928/ for additional information regarding the event.

