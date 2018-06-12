Search
Thursday 14 June 2018
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

UCLM to Hold Fourth Annual “Summit on Police Community Relations”

Jun 12, 2018Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on UCLM to Hold Fourth Annual “Summit on Police Community Relations”

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

uclmThe United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York will hold its fourth annual “Greater Rochester Regional Summit on Police Community Relations” on Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at First Church of God, 334 Clarissa St.

The theme of the event will be “Developing Strategies to Improve Community Police Relations – Race, Justice, Policing and Safety,” and Deupty Mayor Cedric Alexander will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Registration begins at 9.am., and the program is free and open to the  public.

Contact UCLM, at (585) 454-0077, for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.

Previous PostSupreme Court Rules Ohio Voter Purges are Legal - Ruling could have a devastating effect on Black voters

Related articles