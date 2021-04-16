Uncertainty Looms Over Australian Premier Daniel Andrews’ Return To Office

MORNINGTON, Australia — It is still unclear if the Premier of Australian state Victoria, Daniel Andrews, will return to work in 10 days, although his deputy insists he’s making steady progress after a serious back injury.

The Labor Party Minister of Parliament suffered broken ribs and a fractured T7 vertebra after slipping on wet stairs at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula on March 9, 2021.

The 48-year-old was released from the hospital on March 15, 2021, and has been recovering at home.

At the time, he said he would require at least six weeks off to recover.

His Twitter handle is showered with ‘Get Well Soon’ messages from the people, and in a tweet, Andrews thanked the people for their messages and added that he is undergoing treatment for the injury.

Deputy Premier James Merlino has been acting premier in his absence.