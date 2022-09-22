Uncover Treasures at the RMSC Council’s Fantastic Findings Sale￼

RMSC Uncover Treasures. Photo provided.

This annual upscale, “next-to-new” sale is organized by the RMSC Council, a volunteer organization that supports the RMSC’s efforts to provide inspirational educational programs at all three locations of the RMSC: the Museum & Science Center, the Strasenburgh Planetarium and the Cumming Nature Center.

The event will be held at the RMSC Museum & Science Center: Eisenhart Auditorium. located 657 East Avenue, Rochester NY, 14607, it is geared toward adults and young adults and is great for antique & vintage hunters, eco-friendly secondhand shoppers and estate-sale goers!

At the sale, visitors can discover: beautiful furniture, art, antiques, silver, lamps, jewelry, linens, toys, and many more unique collectibles. The sale will be held at the RMSC’s Rochester campus in the Eisenhart Auditorium, Cunningham House Studio, and at the tent between the two buildings.

The RMSC Council’s Fantastic Findings sale is being held at the RMSC Museum & Science Center from September 22-25, 2022.

September 22, 2022 | 5–7 pm Preview Sale

Preview Sale September 23, 2022 | 10am–7pm Fantastic Findings Sale

Fantastic Findings Sale September 24, 2022 | 11am–5pm Fantastic Findings Sale

Fantastic Findings Sale September 25, 2022 | 11am–2pm Fantastic Findings Sale

Visit rmsc.org/fantasticfindings for more information. For information about how to get involved with the RMSC Council, go to RMSC.org/council.

How to attend:

September 22, 2022 | Preview Sale: Tickets can be purchased on-site for $10

Tickets can be purchased on-site for $10 September 23–25, 2022 | Fantastic Findings Sale: No tickets required

