Union Votes to Accept Contract, Labor Dispute with Jordan Health Ends

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Anthony L. Jordan Health Center and members of 1199 SEIU agreed on a contract July 12, 2019. File photo

A labor dispute at Anthony L. Jordan Health Center ended July 12 when members of 1199 SEIU voted unanimously to approve a new contract.

The agreement covers approximately 65 employees who work as licensed practical nurses, medical technicians, nursing assistants, clerical staff and service employees and are part of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The workers had been without a contract since Jan. 1, 2018. The union held multiple protests, but Jordan Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Janice Harbin said that patient care was not affected.

“We were fortunate enough we had the bandwidth to make sure there would be no interruptions, and there were no interruptions with patient care and quality of care,” she said.

Mary Ann Toney, a WIC nutrition assistant with 30 years of service, said in a news release from 1199 SEIU that the dispute could have been avoided if Jordan management and the board had taken different action. “We are glad that we finally have the security of a new contract, but we remain concerned about the future of Jordan Health Center under its current leadership.”

She said revenue and patient visits have declined. “We can not allow these trends to continue.”

Harbin said the union approved the proposal made by the board last August.

“Like any family, we have our ups and downs,” she said. “At the end of the day we’re still family. I’m thankful the members of Jordan Health kept their eye on the mission and make sure we keep our patients first.”

The agreement calls for:

a 4% wage increase effective as of January 2019;

additional 1.25% wage increase Jan. 1, 2019 for employees with 30 years or more of service;

increases in shift differential in both 2019 and 2020;

payment by Jordan Health for the cost of certain certifications necessary for employees to maintain their position;

increased reimbursement for professional books and periodicals;

additional bereavement time that employees may use in the event of the loss of a loved one who resides out of the area;

establishment of a joint committee to identify enhanced training opportunities for employees.

In addition, Jordan Health maintained the employees’ health insurance and other benefits throughout labor dispute.