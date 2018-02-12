United Way Accepting Applications for 2018 AALDP

By Staff –

The United Way of Greater Rochester is currently accepting applications for its 2018 African American Leadership Development Program.

“The primary focus of AALDP is the development and application of effective leadership skills and competencies in one’s professional and volunteer pursuits,” the group said in a statement. “The connections, experience and relationships built throughout AALDP are invaluable to individuals, organizations and our entire community as we all come together to help Rochester thrive.”

Organizations may recommend candidates to apply for the nine-day program, and the ideal applicants would be employees who have “demonstrated a willingness to accept increasing leadership responsibilities,” the United Way said.

The 2018 AALDP will include the following:

Cohort Introduction and summer assignments – Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, July 24 (5:30 pm – 8:30 pm)

Orientation Session – Tuesday, September 10 (5:30 pm– 8:30 pm)

Nine classroom sessions: Tuesday, September 18 – Saturday, September 22 (7:45 am – 5:00 pm); Tuesday, September 25th – Friday, September 28 (7:45 am – 5:00 pm)

and small group meetings as structured by groups

Participants must complete an application, resume, and interview to be considered eligible for the program.

Program candidates must also be available for the entirety of the program, and pay a program participation fee of $399.

The deadline for applications is April 13.

Visit www.uwrochester.org/aaldp to download an application.

