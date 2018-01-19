United Way Celebrates Centennial, New President and CEO

By Staff –

The United Way of Greater Rochester has celebrated its 100-year anniversary recently, along with the addition of its new president and CEO, Jamie Saunders.

The organization named Saunders to the position in November, following the retirement of former United Way CEO Fran Weisberg, who had served in the position since 2015.

Previously, Saunders has served as president and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center (formerly Alternatives for Battered Women); the associate director for Center for Governmental Research (CGR); and Chief Operating Officer and vice president of operations for Foodlink.

“We are thrilled to bring Jaime’s passion for our community to United Way,” Dan Burns, United Way board chair and regional president of M&T Bank, stated. “Her experience in serving those most in need will bring a welcome perspective to the work that United Way does to identify the greatest local challenges and invest in preventative, evidence-based solutions—both at the program-level and in community-wide initiatives. We are confident that Jaime will hit the ground running to lead the United Way team into our next generation of service to the Greater Rochester community.”

In addition, “United Way is an incredible organization whose impact can be seen every day in our community,” Saunders said. “To be part of something so meaningful is very humbling. This is an exciting time in our region as we address critical and complex challenges by collaborating on effective solutions. I look forward to working with the board, staff, volunteers, program partners and donors toward a brighter future for our entire community.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofGreaterRochester for additional information regarding the United Way’s 100-year anniversary campaign.

