United Way President and CEO Fran Weisberg Announces Retirement

By Staff –

Fran Weisberg, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester has announced she will be retiring from the position, effective Dec. 31.

Weisberg was the first female president in the history of the organization.

“I am tremendously honored to have had the opportunity to lead this incredible organization for more than two years,” Weisberg said in a statement Thursday. “This decision was not an easy one. While my tenure at United Way has allowed me to do what I am truly passionate about—bringing people together to help our community thrive—I must make a change to devote more time to my family.”

The United Way’s board of directors will begin searching for Weisberg’s replacement in July.

Weisberg joined the organization as president in 2015. She’d also previously served as executive director of Finger Lakes Health Systems Agency (FLHSA), and as president of Lifespan of Greater Rochester.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.