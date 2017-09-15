Universal Care Services Partners with Groups to Provide Home Care to Senior Citizens

By Staff –

Universal Care Services (UCS) has recently partnered with The Greater Rochester Area Partnership for the Elderly (G.R.A.P.E) and Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc. to provide home care to area senior citizens.

UCS offers a variety of services including help with chores, grocery shopping, transportation, travel, cooking, and cleaning.

“We also have a Chaplin on staff that can provide prayer for families dealing with hospice or illness, bible study, a listening ear, or even assistance with end of life arrangements,” the group stated in a press release.

UCS also has an Elder Care Advocate on staff to assist seniors with applying for Medicaid and Social Security disability, reviewing medical bills, and insurance claims.

The locally-owned business is currently accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and plans to partner with The Alzheimer’s Association to train its staff as Dementia Care Specialists in the near future, according to officials.

Interested individuals may email localcarecompanions@gmail.com for additional information regarding the group.

